Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 7,127 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

