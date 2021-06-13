Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 107,185 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 107,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

NYSE SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.