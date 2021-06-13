Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 30,602 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $508.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

