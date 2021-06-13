AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:DWUS opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 87.86% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $72,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

