Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD opened at $49.51 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.91.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

