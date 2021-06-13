Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AEM stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

