Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Arco Platform by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arco Platform by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $30.37 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.87 million, a P/E ratio of 391.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

