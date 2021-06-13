Aigen Investment Management LP Has $294,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,399,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

