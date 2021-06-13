Aigen Investment Management LP Has $316,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $662,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

