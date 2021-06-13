Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 25,458 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,458 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $698.70 million, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.13. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,640 shares of company stock worth $254,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

