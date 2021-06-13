Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 45,640 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,640 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.