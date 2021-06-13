Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,434 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of CRI opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

