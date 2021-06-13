Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Shares of APD opened at $300.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

