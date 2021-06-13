AirSwap Market Capitalization Hits $21.51 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $1.40 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.12 or 0.08165733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00085163 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

