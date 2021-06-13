Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aisin and Sophos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sophos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aisin and Sophos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin 0.55% 1.18% 0.49% Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Aisin has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophos Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aisin and Sophos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin $34.89 billion 0.38 $221.37 million $0.82 54.19 Sophos Group $710.60 million 4.61 $26.90 million $0.14 50.00

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than Sophos Group. Sophos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aisin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aisin beats Sophos Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENEÂ·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air-conditioners; warm water shower-toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multi-functional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

