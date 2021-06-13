Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

