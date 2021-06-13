Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALKS stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

