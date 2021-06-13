Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $14.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings of $14.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $72.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y stock opened at $703.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $460.58 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

