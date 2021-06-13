Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

