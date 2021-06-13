Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

