Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at $15,180,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tronox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 89.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

