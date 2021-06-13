Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 100 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $427.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

