Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of FARO Technologies worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,865,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $76.85 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.36.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

