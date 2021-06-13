AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ACV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 24,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,361. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

