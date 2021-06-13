AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIE. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NIE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,338. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.