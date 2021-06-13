Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 864,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $3,482,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

