Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by BRX Global LP

BRX Global LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 10.6% of BRX Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BRX Global LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.