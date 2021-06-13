American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,393 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

