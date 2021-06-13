American International Group Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

