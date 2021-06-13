American International Group Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.