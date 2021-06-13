American International Group Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,122,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TransUnion by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.