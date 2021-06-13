American International Group Inc. Purchases 694 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 423,844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $37.71 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOK. UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

