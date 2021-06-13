American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKTS. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,774. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

