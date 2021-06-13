American Money Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.12. The company has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

