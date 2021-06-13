American Money Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Money Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 22.2% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $880.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $840.49. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

