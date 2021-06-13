American Money Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

