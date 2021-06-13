American Money Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 511,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.