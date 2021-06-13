American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $792.19 million, a P/E ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in American Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

