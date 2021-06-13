Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Sells $195,750.00 in Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

