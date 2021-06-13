AmonD Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $3,228.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

