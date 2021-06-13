Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 279,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

