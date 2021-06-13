Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $98.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.26 million. Aterian posted sales of $59.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $367.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $15.81 on Friday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.