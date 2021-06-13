Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.19. Cabot reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,642.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Cabot stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,771. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.