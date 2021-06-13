Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report sales of $299.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.11 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $79.44. 156,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

