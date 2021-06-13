Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

SHO stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,699 shares of company stock worth $606,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 179,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,964 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 293,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.