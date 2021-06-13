Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.99 Million

Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $72.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.51 million to $74.47 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $296.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.86 million to $302.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $306.96 million, with estimates ranging from $302.14 million to $314.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

