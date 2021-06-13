Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $528.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

