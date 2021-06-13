Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $633.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $659.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.80 million. CAE posted sales of $397.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE CAE opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -264.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CAE by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

