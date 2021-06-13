Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $286.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.57 million. GDS posted sales of $189.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $79.67 on Thursday. GDS has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

