Analysts Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.72 Million

Equities analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report sales of $174.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.45 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $162.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $695.10 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $1,762,521. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $408,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $764,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $5,070,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $88.91 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

